Russians complained about a massive drone attack — electricity and heating went out in Bryansk

Explosions were heard in several regions of Russia on the afternoon and evening of February 15. Authorities are claiming a drone attack.

In particular, the governor of the Bryansk region Oleksandr Bogomaz talks about hitting energy facilities — electricity and heating have been cut off in parts of Bryansk. Before that, he wrote that over 170 drones were shot down over the region in 12 hours.

Footage of the fire is being posted online and claims to have hit one of the local electrical substations. Ukrainian drones have already attacked it before.

Explosions also occurred in Moscow and the region in the morning and afternoon. Flight restrictions were imposed at two Moscow airports.

