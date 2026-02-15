Russians launched 83 drones over Ukraine overnight. Zaporizhzhia and Odesa regions were hit

On February 15, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 83 strike drones, about 50 of them "Shaheds".

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense neutralized 55 drones. Another 25 drones were hit in 12 locations, and debris fell in three more places.

In the Odesa district, the attack damaged the administrative facilities of the railway station and a railway tanker, causing fuel to spill and ignite. A fire also broke out on the roof of an abandoned one-story building.

In Zaporizhzhia, a Russian "Shahed" shot at a residential building, injuring three people: a 75-year-old man and women aged 73 and 55.

