The US military has struck a drug trafficking vessel in the Caribbean Sea. According to intelligence, it was being used to smuggle drugs into the United States.

This was reported by the US Southern Command.

They noted that the operation took place on February 13 on the orders of Commander Francis Donovan. The strike was carried out by Joint Task Force Southern Spear.

The command says that before the attack, they confirmed intelligence information: the ship was moving along a known drug trafficking route and was connected to the transportation of drugs to the United States.

According to official figures, three people, whom the military said were involved in drug trafficking, were killed during the operation. There were no American military casualties or injuries.

The operation took place in the Caribbean Sea, where the US regularly conducts missions to combat drug trafficking and smuggling.

Since November 2025, the US military has been conducting Operation Southern Spear in Central and South America and the Caribbean. Its goal is to destroy the infrastructure of drug cartels and the vessels used to transport drugs.

Most Americans oppose intervention. A CBS News poll found that 70% of respondents do not support US military action in Venezuela. Despite this, on November 22, the United States conducted its largest show of force operation near Venezuelaʼs borders.

In early January, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were detained and deported to the United States. They were charged with narcoterrorism, cocaine importation, illegal possession of machine guns and explosives, and conspiracy against the United States.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.