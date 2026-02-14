Russians attacked Ukraine with 112 UAVs and a missile. How many targets did the air defense shoot down

On the night of February 14, the Russians attacked Ukraine with an “Iskander-M” ballistic missile from the Kursk region, as well as 112 “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, “Italmas” attack drones, and other types of drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Oryol, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia, temporarily occupied Donetsk, temporarily occupied Hvardiyske in Crimea. Almost 70 drones were "Shahed"-type.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. The air defense neutralized 91 Russian UAVs.

18 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 11 places, as well as the fall of downed UAVs in two more. In particular, in Kherson, two people — a 66-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man — were injured by a Russian strike on the Dniprovsky district of the city. The woman is in serious condition, the Regional Military Administration said.

In Odesa, a woman born in 1950 was found dead under the rubble of a house, and a one-story residential building was damaged, said the head of the City Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.

In the Vyshhorod area of the Kyiv region, a man and a woman were injured by Russian shelling, their house caught fire after the attack, said the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk.

