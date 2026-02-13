SBU came to search “Kyivteploenergo”. KCSA says it threatens the restoration of heating for 2 600 homes, but law enforcement officials deny it

The Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) stated that on February 12 and 13, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) conducted searches at the head office of “Kyivteploenergo”, which allegedly paralyzed the work of the utility company.

This is stated in a statement on the Kyiv City State Administration website.

They claim that the searches at “Kyivteploenergo” were conducted on the basis of a single ruling by an investigating judge.

The Kyiv City State Administration notes that this stopped the operation of the enterprise after the Russian attack on the night of February 12, which critically damaged energy facilities. So now, they say, the restoration of heat supply to 2 600 homes in the capital is under threat.

The administration adds that this is the 103rd search of the enterprise since the start of the full-scale war. Law enforcement officers have also sent 188 requests for documentation and materials.

"It seems that the current searches are also clearly political in nature. For the second day in a row, the SBU representatives are collecting all documents at the enterprise that are at least somehow related to preparations for the heating season or the restoration of the energy sector. Even drafts of contracts that have not yet been concluded are being seized, on which the restoration of the energy sector after the destruction and preparation for the next, no less complex, season directly depends," the Kyiv City State Administration said in a statement.

Later, in a comment to Babel, the Security Service of Ukraine confirmed the searches. Together with the National Police, they are checking whether officials of the Kyiv City State Administration and a number of specialized utility companies properly protected critical infrastructure facilities in Kyiv.

SBU emphasizes that the searches at “Kyivteploenergo” were carried out "in strict compliance with the law and in no way affected the technological processes of the enterprise and the work of the units involved in the restoration of the infrastructure".

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.