The former deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office Rostyslav Shurma and his brother Oleh were declared wanted

Former deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office Rostyslav Shurma and his brother Oleh, who appear in the case of embezzlement of money intended for "green" payments, have been put on the wanted list.

The relevant information appeared on the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to the investigation, in 2019-2020, Rostyslav Shurma, together with his brother, began to control a number of enterprises that produced electricity from alternative sources.

In the territory of Vasylivka district of the Zaporizhzhia region, they built solar power plants with a total capacity of about 60 MW and concluded contracts with the State Enterprise "Guaranteed Buyer" to sell electricity at a "green" tariff. After Russiaʼs invasion and occupation of part of the region, these plants lost connection with the Ukrainian energy system, they were damaged, and the personnel were evacuated.

However, the companies associated with them claimed to produce electricity and received money for it, although in reality it was not supplied to the grid. According to the investigation, this scheme caused losses to the state of UAH 141.3 million.

NABU says it has launched an investigation based on the materials of the Bihus.Info investigation. Journalists found out back in 2023 that the co-owner of these solar power plants under Russian occupation is a close associate of Shurma. He stated that the investigation is “manipulative and false”.

After that, in September 2024, Shurma was dismissed from the position of Deputy Head of the Presidentʼs Office, which he had held since November 2021.

Rostyslav Shurma is currently abroad. In July of this year, Bavarian investigators searched his home in Germany. In December, he was dismissed from the supervisory board of “Naftogaz”.

