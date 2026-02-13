Pensions in Ukraine to increase by 12.1% from March. Minimum pension may increase to UAH 6 000

Pensions in Ukraine will increase by 12.1% starting March 1. This means that payments will be higher to compensate for rising prices and incomes.

This was reported by the Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity Denys Ulyutin during the government question hour in the Verkhovna Rada.

The minister also said that a new pension model is currently being prepared. It provides for the minimum pension to increase to UAH 6 000 in the future. The average pension in 2026 will be approximately UAH 6 500, while more than 4.3 million people currently receive less than UAH 6 000.

According to the minister, this yearʼs budget of the Pension Fund exceeds UAH 1.2 trillion and is deficit-free, which makes it possible to plan payments for over 10 million pensioners.

Every year, starting in March, pensions in Ukraine are recalculated to compensate for price and income increases. The amount of the increase is calculated based on the average salary in Ukraine from which pension contributions were paid.

In May 2025, the Verkhovna Rada supported in the second reading the draft law No. 10355, which limits the pension of those convicted of crimes against national security.

