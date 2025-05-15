The Verkhovna Rada has limited pensions for those convicted of treason and collaborationism

The Verkhovna Rada supported in the second reading Bill No. 10355, which limits pensions for those convicted of crimes against national security.

This was reported by the MP from “Voice” Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

244 MPs voted pro.

The bill applies to those sentenced to restriction or deprivation of liberty for:

crimes against the foundations of national security (Articles 109, 110, 110², 111, Parts 3-8 of Articles 111¹, 111², 113, 114, 114¹ of the Criminal Code) — overthrow of power, separatism, its financing, high treason, collaborationism, aiding an aggressor state, assassination of state figures, sabotage, espionage, obstruction of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

Crimes against public security (Articles 258, 258², 258³, 258⁵, 260 of the Criminal Code) are terrorism (in particular, calls for it or financing), the creation of a terrorist organization, the creation of illegal paramilitary formations;

Crimes against peace, security of mankind, international law and order (Articles 437, 438, 441, 442, 442¹, 447 of the Criminal Code) are aggressive war, war crimes, ecocide, genocide, crimes against humanity, and mercenary activities.

It is proposed that such people, while serving their sentence, receive a pension in a limited amount — no more than the subsistence minimum for persons who have lost their ability to work (currently it is UAH 2 361).

The law still needs to be signed by the president. It will come into force three months after publication.

In November 2024, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law that would deprive traitors to Ukraine of state awards.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.