Russians attacked Ukraine with 154 drones and a missile. How many did air defense shoot down

On February 13, the Russians attacked Ukraine with an “Iskander-M” ballistic missile from the Kursk region, as well as 154 “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, “Italmas” attack drones, and other types of drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The drones flew from the following directions: Oryol, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia, temporarily occupied Donetsk, Hvardiyske, Chauda — temporarily occupied Crimea, almost 100 drones — "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. The air defense shot down 111 Russian UAVs.

Missile hits and 22 strike UAVs were recorded in 18 locations, as well as falling debris in two more.

In particular, the Russians attacked Odesa and the region with attack UAVs. Rescuers worked simultaneously in several locations. One person was killed and six injured, the State Emergency Service said.

During the attack, the Russian army damaged energy, port, residential and industrial infrastructure. Fires broke out, including in a car showroom covering an area of 2 000 square meters, cars, garages and a power facility burned.

The State Emergency Service also reported a Russian strike on the Zaporizhzhia district late in the evening of February 12. A 48-year-old man died as a result of the shelling. A residential building caught fire as a result of the hit — the fire has already been extinguished by rescuers.

In the Polohivskyi district of Zaporizhzhia, Russians attacked Orikhiv, killing a 57-year-old woman.

