Reuters: “Lukoil” oil refinery in Volgograd suspended after drone attack

The Volgograd oil refinery in southern Russia has suspended oil processing after a drone attack and fire.

This is reported by Reuters, citing sources.

They said that during the strike, Ukrainian military forces damaged the key primary oil processing unit CDU-1. It provides about 40% of the plantʼs capacity — approximately 18 600 tons of oil per day, which is equal to about 140 000 barrels.

Reuters notes that Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy infrastructure decreased somewhat in January amid negotiations, but have intensified again in recent days.

The Volgograd Refinery is owned by “Lukoil”. In 2024, the plant processed 13.5 million tons of oil, which is about 5% of all processing at Russian oil refineries.

Last year, the company produced about 6 million tons of diesel fuel, 1.9 million tons of gasoline, and 700 000 tons of fuel oil.

On the morning of February 12, the General Staff reported that our military had struck an arsenal in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation with Ukrainian FP-5 “Flamingo” missiles. A defense enterprise and ammunition depots were also attacked.

Later that day, SBU reported an attack on the Ukhta oil refinery in the Russian Komi Republic. The drone strike was carried out 1 750 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, a record range.

