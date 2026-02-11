Russians hit a store in Kharkiv region and houses in the Dnipropetrovsk region — there are dead and wounded

On February 11, Russian troops once again attacked the Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions. In particular, they struck the Dnipropetrovsk region almost 40 times during the day.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha.

In the Synelnykivsky district, private homes were attacked — four people were killed and three more were injured. In the Nikopol area, a hospital, houses and cars were damaged, and a bus burned down.

In addition, in the evening, the Russians used a drone to strike a two-story store in the town of Barvinkove in the Kharkiv region, the regional prosecutorʼs office reported. As of 9:00 PM, ten people were reported injured.

Also earlier that day, the Russians used a drone to strike a medical vehicle in the Kharkiv region, which had five people in it — a woman was killed and the rest were injured.

