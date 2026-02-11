Russians hit a medicsʼ vehicle with a drone in the Kharkiv region. There are injuries, a woman died

On February 11, Russian troops attacked a primary medical aid vehicle with a drone in the Izyum district of the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

This happened near the village of Borshchivka on the Kyiv-Kharkiv-Dovzhansky highway at around 1:00 PM.

The car caught fire as a result of the impact. There were five people in the car — medical workers and civilians. One woman died on the spot, the rest of the people were injured. The injured were provided with assistance.

Earlier in the night, Russians attacked Bohodukhiv in the Kharkiv region, killing four people: a 34-year-old man, two one-year-old boys, and a two-year-old girl. Two more people were injured, including a 35-year-old pregnant woman.

