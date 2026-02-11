Britain to join PURL initiative to purchase weapons for Ukraine — allocates $205 million

The United Kingdom has decided to join NATOʼs PURL program to purchase American weapons for Ukraine.

This was reported to Politico by the British Ministry of Defense.

The Defence Secretary John Healy confirmed that his country would allocate £150 million (approximately $205 million) to the PURL programme.

"Together we must provide Ukraine with critically needed air defense in response to Putinʼs brutal offensive," the British minister added.

According to the publication, three-quarters of NATOʼs 32 members have now pledged to join the PURL initiative. Australia and New Zealand are also among the participants. NATO officials recently said that Japan will soon join the program.

The PURL mechanism was developed by NATO and the United States in August 2025. It allows allies to finance the purchase of American weapons, military equipment and ammunition for Ukraine through joint contributions.

Ukraine forms a list of needs for weapons and ammunition, it is agreed at the NATO level, after which the purchase takes place at the expense of partners. As of the end of December, partnersʼ contributions to the program reached $4.18 billion.

