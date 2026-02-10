Zelensky signed a decree allowing Ukrainians over 60 to serve under a contract

Citizens of Ukraine who have reached the age of 60 will now be able to perform military service under a contract.

The corresponding decree was signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky on February 10.

The contract is concluded for a period of one year and may be extended during martial law for another year.

To sign a contract, citizens over 60 years of age must be recognized by military medical commissions as fit for health, and then submit an application and written consent from the commanders of military units to TRC at their place of residence.

For those applying for officer positions, the consent of the unit commander must be additionally approved by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the event of the termination or lifting of martial law, such contracts are terminated early, and servicemen are discharged from service.

In late July 2025, President Zelensky signed draft law No. 13229, which allows men and women over the age of 60 to sign a contract for military service. According to it, citizens who have reached the age limit but were discharged from service after January 1, 2015, can sign a contract and serve in the military as privates, sergeants, warrant officers, and junior and senior officers.

Candidates will undergo a two-month probationary period. If they do not meet the requirements, the contract will be terminated early.

