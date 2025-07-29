Zelensky signed a law that allows people over 60 to enter into a military service contract

President Zelensky signed Bill No. 13229 amending the Law "On Military Duty and Military Service". Now men and women over 60 years of age are allowed to enter into a contract for military service.

The Verkhovna Rada reports this.

Under the new law, during martial law, men and women over 60 years of age can sign a contract if they are recognized as fit for service due to their health. This requires the written consent of the commander of the military unit. If the candidate is an officer, his candidacy must be approved by the General Staff or the management body of another military formation.

Candidates will undergo a two-month probationary period. If they do not meet the requirements, the contract will be terminated early.

There is no age limit for such servicemen. The contract is concluded for one year with the possibility of extension. After the end of martial law, it will be automatically terminated. The grounds for early termination are failure to pass the test and service incompetence.

