Ombudsman: There were no decisions on whether the family of a soldier who was considered dead should return the money

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets stated that no decisions have been made yet on whether the family of the released soldier Nazar Daletsky, who was considered dead, should return the money.

He said this on the telethon.

This is how Lubinets responded to the words of his representative in the Lviv region Taras Podvirny, who said that the relatives of the military man must return 15 million hryvnias to the state.

According to the ombudsman, the family received the payment legally, as at that time the soldier was considered dead. He also emphasized that this is the first time such a situation has arisen, so the state currently does not have a clear mechanism for action.

"That is why this case should become the basis for developing fair and understandable procedures — ones that will protect the rights of defenders and their families, and not create additional trauma," the Ukrainian Ombudsman emphasized.

Lubinets added that he has already sent requests to the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Health for DNA examinations to minimize the risk of similar errors in the future. An analysis of the entire legal component of this case, including payments, is also underway.

What is known about Nazar Daletsky?

Nazar Daletsky, a resident of the village of Velykyi Doroshiv in the Lviv region, was a participant in the ATO, and from the beginning of the full-scale war, he served in the 24th King Danylo Separate Rifle Brigade.

In May 2022, Nazar stopped communicating and was reported missing. Later, his family reported that he died in the Kupyansk area on September 25, 2022, his birthday.

But in July 2025, one of the released servicemen reported that Nazar was alive. Later, this information was confirmed by other released servicemen. On February 5, 2026, the man returned to Ukraine as part of a prisoner exchange.

