The EU is preparing a list of concessions that Russia must make as part of a peace agreement with Ukraine

The European Unionʼs top diplomat Kaja Kallas said she would propose a list of concessions that Europe would demand from Russia as part of a peaceful settlement and end to the war in Ukraine.

Reuters writes about this.

Kallas stressed that any peace agreements are impossible without the participation and consent of European countries. She noted that all participants in the negotiations — both the Russian and American sides — must realize that Europeʼs position is key to the agreement.

"And for this, we also have conditions that we must impose not on the Ukrainians, who are already under great pressure, but on the Russians," the diplomat emphasized.

She added that she would propose a list to EU member statesʼ governments in the coming days. The list would include, in particular, the return of all Ukrainian children abducted by Russia and a limitation on the size of the Russian armed forces.

Recently, Bloomberg, citing sources, wrote that the European Union is discussing options under which the issue of Ukraineʼs membership could become part of a future peace agreement.

