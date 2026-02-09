Bloomberg: EU discusses Ukraineʼs entry into the bloc as part of peace deal

The European Union is discussing options under which the issue of Ukraineʼs membership could become part of a future peace agreement.

This is reported by Bloomberg, citing sources.

According to the interlocutors, one option would be for Ukraine to immediately receive some of the benefits that EU member states typically enjoy, as well as additional guarantees associated with the accession process. In parallel, Kyiv could be given clear deadlines and steps necessary to complete the procedure.

Other scenarios include either continuing the current accession path without changes or a transition period with gradual expansion of rights. The discussions are not yet public, so no final decisions have been made.

The European Commission confirmed that the issue of Ukraineʼs future accession is indeed being discussed in the context of possible peace agreements. They recalled that the EU is already gradually integrating candidate countries into certain policies and markets even before formal accession. In the case of Ukraine, such mechanisms are already in place within the framework of the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement.

As Bloomberg notes, the draft 20-point peace plan, which Ukraine is preparing mainly together with the United States, envisages possible membership in the EU around 2027. President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly stated that he views EU membership as one of the key security guarantees for the country.

Ukraine received EU candidate status in 2022 after the start of a full-scale Russian invasion, and the European Union allowed negotiations to begin in late 2023. They were formally launched in 2024, but the process has slowed down, in particular due to Hungaryʼs position blocking the opening of negotiation chapters.

EU accession usually takes many years and requires the support of all member states, so even in the event of a political agreement, the process will remain long and complex.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.