Ukrainian military attacked a repair unit, a UAV training center, command posts, and Russian army concentration areas.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the occupied Donetsk region, a repair unit was damaged near Yalta, and a fuel depot was damaged near Fedorivka.

In the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region, near the village of Komysh-Zorya, a UAV pilot training center and a production facility for FPV drones were destroyed. Near Khliborobne, Ukrainian troops hit a concentration of Russian troops, and near Vysoke, they hit a drone control point of the Rubicon center.

In the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, near Tyotkino, Ukrainian troops struck a UAV control point.

A day earlier, Ukrainian troops near Sudzha (Kursk region) struck a command post of a Russian paratrooper unit, and near Novooleksiivka in the occupied Kherson region, they attacked an ammunition depot.

