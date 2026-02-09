At night, Ukrainian troops attacked a Russian warehouse and command post

On the night of February 9, Ukrainian military forces attacked Russian military infrastructure facilities.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- In the Sudzha area of the Kursk region, a command post of a unit of Russian paratroopers was hit.
- An ammunition depot was attacked near the village of Novooleksiivka in the occupied Kherson region.
In addition, the General Staff confirmed the previous attack on a drone warehouse in the Rostov-on-Don region. Three containers containing about 6 000 FPV drones were destroyed there. Several more containers were damaged.
