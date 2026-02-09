News

At night, Ukrainian troops attacked a Russian warehouse and command post

Author:
Oleksandr Bulin
Date:

On the night of February 9, Ukrainian military forces attacked Russian military infrastructure facilities.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

  • In the Sudzha area of the Kursk region, a command post of a unit of Russian paratroopers was hit.
  • An ammunition depot was attacked near the village of Novooleksiivka in the occupied Kherson region.

In addition, the General Staff confirmed the previous attack on a drone warehouse in the Rostov-on-Don region. Three containers containing about 6 000 FPV drones were destroyed there. Several more containers were damaged.

