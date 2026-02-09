Ombudsman: Number of complaints against TRCs has increased 333 times since 2022

During 2025, the Ombudsmanʼs Office received over 6 000 complaints from citizens about human rights violations during mobilization.

This was stated by Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets during a meeting of the temporary investigative commission.

In total, last year the Ombudsmanʼs Office received 6 127 such appeals, in 2024 — 3 312, in 2023 — 514, and in 2022 — only 18. However, Lubinets emphasized that these are exclusively those appeals with which citizens addressed him.

Among the most common complaints: illegal restriction of freedom of movement during detention, delivery to TRC, superficial medical examination, violations during consideration of issues of deferment of conscription, illegal detention in the premises of TRC. The Ombudsman also received regular complaints that phones were taken from those liable for military service.

Lubinets added that recently the Ombudsmanʼs Office has been massively recording that the TRC employees are operating without identification chevrons and covering their faces — this is a direct violation of the law.

Other violations include the detention and checking of citizensʼ documents exclusively by the TRC employees without the presence of police officers. Current legislation stipulates that only law enforcement agencies can check documents.

From September 1, 2025, all employees of territorial recruitment and social support centers will be required to wear body cameras. The innovation was introduced after a series of attacks on employees of TRC.

