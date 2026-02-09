The State Film Agency is creating an agency that will promote Ukrainian films

The State Film Agency of Ukraine plans to create a new structure — Ukrainian Films. It will promote Ukrainian films in Ukraine and abroad.

This was stated by the head of the State Film and Television Agency Andriy Osipov, in an interview with Ukrinform.

According to him, the agency will be responsible for participation in festivals and advertising campaigns for Ukrainian cinema. A separate office will be created for it, a head will be appointed, and a budget will be provided.

Osipov says that the structure should become a "bridge" between the state and the film business and work more flexibly than ordinary state institutions. The new agency will be created on the basis of several divisions of the State Film Agency.

They will focus on the experience of France and Germany, where special organizations for the promotion of national cinema already operate. In particular, there are already agreements on internships for employees of the Ukrainian agency at German Films and the French CNC.

The creation of Ukrainian Films is planned to be completed this year. The State Film Agency expects that this will help Ukrainian films appear more often at international festivals and find audiences abroad.

