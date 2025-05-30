Andriy Osipov has become the new head of the State Film Agency. Hereʼs what is known about him

Producer, writer, and head of the Odesa Film Studio Andriy Osipov was appointed head of the State Agency of Ukraine for Cinema.
This was reported by the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications.
Osipov is a member of the National Union of Cinematographers and an expert on the Commission for Grants of the President of Ukraine to Young Cinematographers. He is also one of the founders of the national film festival "Cinema for Victory" and the chairman of the Council for State Support of Cinematography.
Since January 2017, Osipov has headed the Odessa Film Studio, where he created the Museum of Cinema and the Museum of Filming and Lighting Equipment named after Yosyp Tymchenko.
Osipov also produced the films "Red", "River of Fire", "Dissident", "Why Iʼm Alive", "Fortress Hadzhibey" and others.
- In July 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Marina Kuderchuk from the post of Head of the State Film and Television Agency. Since then, the duties of the head have been performed by her first deputy Yulia Shevchuk, and then by Deputy Head of the State Film and Television Agency Maksym Alexandrov.
