Russia has named the suspects in the assassination attempt on Vladimir Alekseev, the first deputy head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GRU).

This, as propagandists say, was reported by the FSB and the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation.

According to the FSB, the likely shooter is Lyubomyr Korba. They claim that he arrived in Moscow in late December 2025 and allegedly acted on behalf of Ukrainian special services. The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation clarified that Korba is from the Ternopil region, but has Russian citizenship.

Russian investigators claim that after the shooting, Korba left Russia and was later detained in the United Arab Emirates.

Korbaʼs alleged accomplice Viktor Vasin was also detained in Moscow. Another possible accomplice Zinaida Serebrytskaya is believed by Russian security forces to have fled to Ukraine.

All those detained face punishment of up to life imprisonment.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said in a comment to Reuters that Ukraine had nothing to do with the incident.

“We don’t know what happened to this particular general. Maybe it was an internal Russian showdown,” he said.

The assassination attempt on Russian GRU General Vladimir Alekseev — what is known

On February 6, an unknown person attempted to assassinate Vladimir Alekseev in Moscow.

Russian propagandists write about this with reference to the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation.

A Russian lieutenant general was shot several times in a high-rise building, the attacker fled. Alekseev himself is in the hospital.

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (known as GUR), Alekseev is a native of Ukraine and has held the position of First Deputy Head of GRU since 2011. He is responsible for intelligence and preparation of data for strikes on Ukraine, in particular on civilian targets, as well as for the creation of the so-called Kherson Peopleʼs Republic.

He previously led intelligence for Russian forces in Syria, a group that has caused widespread civilian casualties. He was awarded the title of Hero of Russia in 2017. He is also believed to have been involved in interference in the 2016 US presidential election, including cyberattacks and campaigns to discredit the electoral system, for which he is under US sanctions.

