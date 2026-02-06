An attempt was made on the first deputy head of GRU in Moscow. He is in the hospital

In Moscow, an unknown assailant attempted to assassinate Vladimir Alekseev, the first deputy head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GRU).

Russian propagandists write about this with reference to the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation.

A Russian lieutenant general was shot several times in a high-rise building, the attacker fled. Alekseev himself is in the hospital.

According to GUR, Alekseev is a native of Ukraine and has held the position of First Deputy Head of GRU since 2011. He is responsible for intelligence and preparation of data for strikes on Ukraine, in particular on civilian targets, as well as for the creation of the so-called Kherson Peopleʼs Republic.

He previously led intelligence for Russian forces in Syria, a group that has caused widespread civilian casualties. He was awarded the title of Hero of Russia in 2017. He is also believed to have been involved in interference in the 2016 US presidential election, including cyberattacks and campaigns to discredit the electoral system, for which he is under US sanctions.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.