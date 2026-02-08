Russia attacked Ukraine with strike drones at night. What is known about the consequences

On Sunday, February 8, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 101 strike UAVs, and air defense destroyed 69 targets.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

They noted that hits by 32 strike UAVs were recorded in 13 places, and debris fell in one place.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports that a fire broke out at an industrial enterprise in Odesa, there are no injuries. Rescuers have already extinguished the fire.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Kherson was shelled by Russia with MLRS, as a result of which 6 civilians were injured. Large-scale fires and destruction occurred in the city. Private residential buildings, non-residential and warehouse buildings, a garage, and an apartment building caught fire at various addresses. Two women were rescued: one was freed from the rubble of a private house, the other from a damaged apartment.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

In addition, according to the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytsky, the Russians attacked the Lviv region with a UAV in the morning, the target of the attack was a critical infrastructure facility. The Air Force neutralized the drone.

The State Emergency Service reported that the Russians also carried out an airstrike on Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region — one person was killed and two were wounded.

At dawn, the enemy struck a residential area of the city. The attack set fire to apartments on the 3rd floor of a nine-story building and cars in the yard.

Rescuers extinguished the fires on an area of 250 sqm and helped residents get out of the trap by opening the entrance door deformed by the explosion.

Rescuers also tried to put out a fire in a residential building in Druzhkivka, but were forced to suspend work due to the threat of repeated shelling.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

In the Poltava region, Russians struck an industrial facility at night.

As reported by the State Emergency Service, after enemy shelling, rescuers extinguished fires at several locations of the enterprise.

There were no injuries or deaths. About 200 rescuers and 60 pieces of State Emergency Service equipment were involved in the elimination of the consequences.

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

According to the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, after midnight, the Russian Federation attacked the Dniprovsky district. A 10-year-old boy was injured, he is in the hospital in moderate condition. Three private houses were damaged.

The Russians pounded the Nikopol area with heavy artillery. The strikes hit the district center, Pokrovska and Chervonohryhorivska communities.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.