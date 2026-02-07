“A pretty tough conversation.” Zelensky instructed to strengthen mobile fire groups and work with partners on air defense

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that in the coming days, Ukraine will strengthen the work of mobile fire groups in the air defense system.

He wrote about this in Telegram.

According to him, he had a tough conversation about the effectiveness of these units. Now, regional leaders, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the Ministry of Defense must ensure additional reinforcement of mobile fire groups in designated regions.

Zelensky also said that the government has received specific tasks to expand programs to support people. In addition, Ukrainian diplomats should intensify work with partners to accelerate the delivery of assistance to strengthen the countryʼs air defense and energy resilience.

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of February 7, Russian troops launched over 400 drones and 39 missiles of various types over Ukraine. In particular, two “Zircon” missiles, 21 Kh-101 cruise missiles, 16 “Kalibers”, as well as 408 attack UAVs and drones of other types flew over Ukraine today.

Ukrainian air defense neutralized 24 Russian missiles (10 Kh-101 missiles and 14 “Kalibers”) and 382 drones. However, another 13 missiles and 21 attack UAVs were hit in 19 places, and debris fell in three more.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.