Russia launched over 400 drones and 39 missiles into Ukraine. The energy sector was under massive attack

On the night of February 7, Russian troops launched over 400 drones and 39 missiles of various types into Ukraine.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In particular, two “Zircon” missiles, 21 Kh-101 cruise missiles, 16 “Kalibers”, as well as 408 attack UAVs and drones of other types flew over Ukraine today.

Ukrainian air defense neutralized 24 Russian missiles (10 Kh-101 missiles and 14 “Kalibers”) and 382 drones. However, another 13 missiles and 21 strike UAVs were hit in 19 places, and debris fell in three places.

The target of the attack was the Ukrainian power grid, generation and distribution substations. “Ukrenergo” adds that hits on power facilities were recorded in eight regions.

The Russians hit the Burshtyn and Dobrotvir thermal power plants, substations, and overhead lines. They also hit residential buildings. In particular, in the Rivne region, the Russians hit critical infrastructure and a high-rise building — two people were injured. The Regional Military Administration warned of possible water outages.

At around 1:30 PM, it became known that one person was killed in the morning strike by the Russian Federation.

In the Vinnytsia region, one of the educational institutions was hit, dormitories were also damaged. In the Khmelnytskyi region, a residential building was damaged — a man was injured.

Critical energy infrastructure facilities and residential buildings were also damaged in the Lviv region, while in the Kyiv region, houses, cars, warehouses, and the logistics center of one of the enterprises were on fire.

A 68-year-old woman was injured in Synelnykove (Dnipropetrovsk region), and a utility company was destroyed in Dnipro. A resident of the Cherkasy region sought medical help after the Russian attack, where at least three private houses, outbuildings, and several cars were damaged by drone debris and a blast wave in the morning.

Damage to critical infrastructure is also recorded in Ivano-Frankivsk and Volyn regions — there were no casualties there.

