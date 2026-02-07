Russians hit Burshtynska and Dobrotvirska thermal power plants

During a massive attack on Ukraine on the night of February 7, the Russians attacked two Ukrainian thermal power plants in the western regions, as well as substations and overhead lines.

This was reported by the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

"Substations and overhead lines of 750 kV and 330 kV were under attack — the basis of Ukraineʼs power grid. The enemy also struck at the generation: Burshtynska TPP and Dobrotvirska TPP," he wrote on social media.

As of this morning, 4.5–5 emergency outage schedules have been applied throughout Ukraine, and in the eastern and northern regions, special emergency outage schedules have been applied.

Amid the attack, the “Ukrenergo” dispatcher submitted a request for emergency assistance from Poland.

The Russians have been attacking Ukraine with drones and missiles since last night. Explosions were heard in a number of regions, including Ivano-Frankivsk, Rivne, Dnipropetrovsk and Vinnytsia. In Yahotyn (Kyiv region) a fire broke out in a warehouse complex after Russian drones hit it.

