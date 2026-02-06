Rubio says US will negotiate new nuclear arms reduction treaty “from a position of strength”

The US State Department Secretary Marco Rubio said the United States would negotiate a new nuclear arms reduction treaty "from a position of strength".

Rubio wrote about this in X. According to him, the United States will set the "highest standards" for all potential nuclear partners and will not agree to conditions that harm the country. He also stated that Washington will not turn a blind eye to violations of agreements "for the sake of a deal".

Rubio emphasized that the STO-III treaty expired on February 5 and “no longer serves its purpose”. At the same time, the United States, he said, continues to strive to reduce global nuclear threats.

The INF Treaty was signed in 2011 and then extended for another ten years. After its expiration, the United States and Russia were left without a nuclear arms control treaty in force for the first time since 1972.

The US President Donald Trump has previously said that the STO-III was concluded on terms that were unfavorable to the US and should be replaced by a new agreement. Washington is also insisting that China, which is rapidly increasing its nuclear arsenal, join the future treaty. According to Pentagon estimates, China could have up to a thousand nuclear warheads by 2030.

