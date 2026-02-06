Former head of the State Border Service of Ukraine Serhiy Deyneko was dismissed from military service

Former head of the State Border Service of Ukraine (SBSU) Serhiy Deyneko was dismissed from military service.

This was reported to Babel by the spokesman for the border service Andriy Demchenko.

According to him, Deyneko was discharged from military service by order dated February 2. Demchenko did not name the reason for the discharge, but added that Deyneko was seriously injured during service.

"During his military service defending the country, Serhiy Deyneko was injured, including a serious mine-explosive injury. The consequences of the injuries required repeated surgical interventions, and also left long-term consequences," the spokesman noted.

He added that the procedure for discharge from military service is regulated by the Law of Ukraine "On Military Duty and Military Service" and the Regulations on Passing Military Service. These documents, among other things, define health status as a reason for discharge. However, the law prohibits disclosing medical information.

Amidst the news of Deynekoʼs dismissal from service, a number of Telegram channels wrote that he had left Ukraine. Demchenko denied this information.

What is Serhiy Deyneko suspected of?

On January 22, NABU and SAPO reported that they had exposed top officials of the State Border Service of Ukraine in bribery. According to a source of Babel, Deyneko is one of them, and his house was searched at that time.

According to the investigation, in 2023, a group of suspects organized the illegal smuggling of cigarettes across the Ukrainian border to the EU. Top officials received bribes for the unhindered passage of 68 vehicles. From July to November 2023 alone, they received at least €204 000 — €3 000 for each vehicle.

To conceal the scheme, the criminals used Czech and Austrian-registered cars with fake license plates that resembled diplomatic ones. The passengers were relatives of Ukrainian diplomats in Europe, which allowed them to avoid border checks. Detectives determined that the top officials had previously served with the diplomats, whose relatives later participated in the scheme.

Deyneko was the head of the State Border Service of Ukraine from 2019 until the beginning of 2026. He was then appointed advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs.

