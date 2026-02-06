The US wants to fine contractors for delays in ammunition supplies to Ukraine

The US Army wants to fine defense companies Northrop Grumman and Global Military Products for delays in the delivery of artillery ammunition intended for Ukraine.

This is reported by Bloomberg, citing documents from the American military command.

The amount of the fine is still being discussed, but so far it is about $1.1 million — this is the amount recommended by the Pentagon inspector after reviewing the contracts. According to the audit, some of the large-caliber shells were delivered with a delay of up to 18 months.

The US military has said it is seeking to hold contractors accountable, monitor contract performance and impose sanctions in case of violations. Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth has promised to reform the defense procurement system and take tougher action against delays in critical supplies.

Contracts with these companies were signed in January 2022 as part of the Ukraine Security Support Program. They provided for the supply of various ammunition and weapons systems over a five-year period.

The inspector generalʼs audit covered seven contracts worth a total of $1.9 billion. The report says that under five of them, the US military did not receive ammunition intended for Ukraine.

The auditors also suggested that in some cases the military may have paid more than necessary or failed to monitor timely delivery.

In addition, the military has ordered another $907 million in ammunition that has not yet been delivered. Some of this order may be canceled, some may be fulfilled at a later date, the US Army said.