In a Roman basilica, the face of an angel was painted, which after restoration became similar to the premiere of Meloni

In the Basilica of San Lorenzo in Lucina in Rome, one of the frescoes featured the face of an angel, which after restoration began to resemble Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

This is reported by the Italian media ANSA.

"I always said that if it [Meloniʼs image] caused controversy, we would remove it. People came to look at it instead of listening to mass or praying. It was unacceptable," said Daniele Micheletti, the parish priest of San Lorenzo in Lucina.

Artist Bruno Valentinetti, who restored the painting, said in a commentary in Repubblica that the Vatican asked him to erase it.

On Saturday, January 31, Cardinal Reina expressed “bitterness” over the incident, ordered an investigation and warned that “images of sacred art and Christian tradition must not be misused or exploited”.

The Italian Ministry of Culture also announced an investigation, while Meloni responded to the incident with humor. She posted a photo of the controversial painting on Instagram with the caption "No, I definitely donʼt look like an angel."

This fresco was first created in 2000 and is not protected as a cultural heritage. Valentinetti is its author, so he was asked to restore it to repair the damage caused by water.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.