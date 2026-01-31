In Italy, after the restoration of a church fresco, one of the angels looked like Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. She reacted

Italy is investigating the restoration of a church fresco in which an angel, after being renovated, began to resemble Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Reuters reports this.

This is one of two angel figures in the chapel of the Basilica of San Lorenzo in Lucina in the center of Rome.

Italian media write that the angel previously had a "generalized appearance", but now has acquired features similar to the 49-year-old head of government.

Italyʼs culture ministry said it had ordered an urgent inspection of the restored painting and would then decide what action to take. The opposition Five Star Movement criticised the situation, saying art should not be used as a tool for political propaganda.

The rector of the temple Daniele Micheletti explained that the painting was only painted over after being damaged by water, and the images themselves date back to 2000 and do not have the status of a cultural heritage site.

Meloni herself took the story with humor.

She posted a photo of a restored angel on her Instagram and wrote, "No, I definitely donʼt look like an angel."

