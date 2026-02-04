GUR: Russians spent almost $325 million on a massive attack on Ukraine on the night of February 3

The massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine on the night of February 3 cost Russia $324.8 million.

This was calculated by the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Then the Russian Federation produced 562 weapons — these are strike UAVs, simulator drones, ballistic, hypersonic and cruise missiles "Zircon", "Onyx", "Iskander-K" and others.

The total cost of the weapons used is over $190 million more than during another massive shelling on January 20.

GUR adds that this amount, in particular, is comparable to the six-month budget of the Kostroma region of the Russian Federation.

At the same time, the majority of the spent missiles and drones — 79.2% — turned out to be useless: Ukrainian air defense destroyed 450 air targets.

As a result of the massive missile and drone attack by the Russian Federation on the night of February 3, the Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, and Odesa regions were the most affected. Hits were recorded in 27 places. People were injured in Kyiv and Kharkiv, and energy facilities were damaged in several regions.

