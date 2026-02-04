News

GUR: Russians spent almost $325 million on a massive attack on Ukraine on the night of February 3

Author:
Svitlana Kravchenko
Date:

The massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine on the night of February 3 cost Russia $324.8 million.

This was calculated by the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Then the Russian Federation produced 562 weapons — these are strike UAVs, simulator drones, ballistic, hypersonic and cruise missiles "Zircon", "Onyx", "Iskander-K" and others.

The total cost of the weapons used is over $190 million more than during another massive shelling on January 20.

GUR adds that this amount, in particular, is comparable to the six-month budget of the Kostroma region of the Russian Federation.

At the same time, the majority of the spent missiles and drones — 79.2% — turned out to be useless: Ukrainian air defense destroyed 450 air targets.

