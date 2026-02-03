Russia attacked Ukraine with 412 drones and more. How many did air defense shoot down

On the night of February 3, Russia launched a massive strike on Ukraine with 412 drones and a large number of missiles. Ukrainian air defenses shot down or suppressed 450 targets, including 38 missiles and 412 drones.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russia launched four “Zircon” and “Onyx” missiles from temporarily occupied Crimea, 32 “Iskander-M” and S-300 ballistic missiles from the Bryansk region and Crimea, and seven Kh-22 and Kh-32 cruise missiles from the Bryansk region.

The Russians also launched 28 Kh-101 and “Iskander-K” cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea and the Kursk region, as well as 450 strike UAVs of various types, about 300 of them "Shaheds".

The main strikes were on Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia and Odesa regions. Hits were recorded at 27 locations, debris from downed UAVs fell at 17, information about six missiles is being clarified.

5 people were injured in Kyiv from the Russian attack, and destruction was recorded in the Dniprovsky, Desnyansky, Darnytsky, Pechersky, and Shevchenkivsky districts.

After the night attack, Darnytsky and Dniprovsky districts were left without heat. In total, 1 170 apartment buildings in the city are without heating.

