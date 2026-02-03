France will transfer 150 generators to Ukraine and allocate millions of euros to restore critical infrastructure

French Trade Minister Nicolas Faurisier said that his country will transfer 150 generators to Ukraine during February.

This is reported by Suspilne from the meeting of the co-chairs of the Ukrainian-French intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation. Ukraine was represented at it by the Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Oleksiy Sobolev.

In an interview with “Ukrinform” Forisier added that the first 13 generators will arrive on February 4.

Also this year, France will provide €71 million to its companies that will participate in the reconstruction of Ukraineʼs critical infrastructure. Sobolev wrote on Facebook that a competition will be reported for relevant projects in mid-February, and French companies will be able to choose areas in the fields of healthcare, energy, and water supply.

At an urgent G7+ meeting on January 23, Ukraineʼs partners agreed to send over 6 000 units of large energy equipment. In particular, the European Union will transfer 447 generators.

