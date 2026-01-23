Ukraine will receive new energy support packages from partner countries

Ukraineʼs partner countries will provide new assistance packages to Ukraine in the face of a difficult energy situation.

This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko after an urgent meeting of the coordination group in the G7+ format.

All the aid should arrive in Ukraine in the near future. This includes over 6 000 units of large energy equipment — generators, transformers, and cogeneration units, as well as contributions to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine.

In particular, the EU will transfer 447 generators, Germany will provide €60 million and comprehensive equipment, and the US will provide over $400 million for humanitarian projects.

Italy (€10 million to the Fund and an additional €50 million budgeted for 2026), Lithuania (90 generators), the United Kingdom (almost €23 million to the Fund), France (over 100 generators) and Japan (140 generators, 60 transformers and repair equipment, two cogeneration plants, 13 sets of frequency converters) also contributed financially and technically to the assistance.

The Prime Minister also invited partners to visit Ukraine to see with their own eyes the consequences of Russian shelling and its impact on peopleʼs lives.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.