A new MP from “Servant of the People” — Serhiy Karabuta — took the oath in the Verkhovna Rada

At a parliamentary session on February 3, Serhiy Karabuta took the oath of office as an MP.

This became known from the broadcast of the meeting.

He became an MP on the “Servant of the People” list to replace Oleksandr Kabanov, who died in January 2019. The cause of his death was not given.

Sergiy Karabuta / Facebook

Serhiy Karabuta was born on January 3, 1983 in Kyiv. In 2006, he graduated from the Institute of Tourism of the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine with a degree in Management and the Interregional Academy of Personnel Management. In 2006, he became a co-founder and director of the travel company “Tropicana Travel” LLC. In addition, he was the head of the Kyiv branch of “Kompaniya Mandry” LLC.

In 2019, Karabuta unsuccessfully ran for the Verkhovna Rada of the 9th convocation from the “Servant of the People” party (No. 156 on the list) as a non-partisan candidate.

Before that, the mandate was offered to Roman Kravets, who is called in the media the administrator of the anonymous Telegram channel "Joker". But he refused and said that he left for Israel due to vision problems.

