СEC recognized Roman Kravets as aт MP from the “Servant of the People”. The media wrote that he is the owner of the “Joker” Telegram channel

The Central Election Commission (CEC) recognized Roman Kravets as an elected MP from the “Servant of the People” party. In the 2019 elections, he ran under number 153 on the party list.

This is stated on the CEC website.

Kravets became a member of parliament to replace Dmytro Natalukha, who was appointed head of the State Property Fund by the Verkhovna Rada on January 14. Currently, the “Servant of the People” faction has 227 MPs.

In 2024, hromadske, citing almost twenty sources, wrote that Kravets was the administrator of the “Joker” Telegram channel.

Another investigation by hromadske states that from the beginning of the full-scale war until November 2024, he traveled abroad at least eight times. Kravets explained this by purchasing drones, although he was seen on vacation with a girlfriend. In Kyiv, Kravets traveled with a motorcade and security.

While the journalists were working near the “Chicago” residential complex, where Kravets lives in a 100-square-meter apartment, cars with men in them drove up to them. Later, one of them approached the journalists and introduced himself as an employee of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). So it is possible that Kravetsʼ security is from SBU.

In July 2024, Kravets was removed from military service. This decision was made by the Holosiivskyi Territorial Recruit Center of Kyiv.

