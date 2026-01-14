Dmytro Natalukha appointed head of the State Property Fund

The Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint Dmytro Natalukha, a member of the “Servant of the People”, as head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine.

This became known from the broadcast of the Verkhovna Rada meeting on January 14.

The corresponding decision was supported by 244 MPs. Natalukha also resigned his deputy mandate.

Before the vote, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko stated that as head of the State Property Fund, Natalukha "will be able to ensure a strategic and effective approach to managing state assets".

Dmytro Natalukha has been working in the Verkhovna Rada since 2019. He is the chairman of the parliamentary Committee on Economic Development. Before entering politics, he was engaged in business and consulting, and has an education in international economics.

In November 2025, after the exposure of a large-scale corruption scheme at Energoatom, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported the renewal and inspection of state bodies in the energy and defense sectors. In particular, the State Property Fund was discussed.

At the same time, President Volodymyr Zelensky instructed to present a candidate for the position of head of the Fund to the Verkhovna Rada.

The former head of the State Property Fund Vitaliy Koval was dismissed in November 2024. Since then, his duties have been performed by Ivanna Smachylo.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.