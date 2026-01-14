MP Oleksandr Kabanov has died

On Wednesday, January 14, it became known about the death of Oleksandr Kabanov, an MP from the “Servant of the People” faction.

This was reported by the MPs Zhan Beleniuk, Oleksiy Honcharenko, and Danylo Hetmantsev. The cause of death is not specified.

Kabanov passed away at the age of 52. He was a member of the Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy.

Kabanov graduated from Zaporizhzhia Medical Institute with a degree in psychotherapist. He received his second higher education from Zaporizhzhia National University, also studied at the Moscow Medical Academy, worked as a psychotherapist, trainer, and screenwriter for “Kvartal 95”. In 2019, he became an MP from the “Servant of the People” party.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.