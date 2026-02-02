Ukraine has recognized the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization

Ukraine has recognized the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization.

President Volodymyr Zelensky reported this in an evening address.

The IRGC has appeared on the list of terrorist organizations of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). The dossier states that the Headquarters of the Anti-Terrorist Center at SBU made such a decision on January 30.

The European Union on January 29 decided to list the IRGC as a terrorist organization due to its brutal suppression of mass protests in Iran. In response, Iran declared the armed forces of EU countries as terrorist organizations.

The IRGC is also recognized as a terrorist organization by the United States, Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Ecuador, Israel, Paraguay, and Saudi Arabia. Argentina designates the IRGCʼs Al-Quds Force, a unit responsible for special operations abroad, as a terrorist organization.

