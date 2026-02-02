The World Bank will allocate $40 million to restore Ukraineʼs energy system after regular attacks by Russia.

This was reported by Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal after a conversation with the World Bankʼs Managing Director for Operations Anna Bjerde.

The money will be channeled from the Ukraine Recovery, Reconstruction and Reform Trust Fund (URTF), the World Bank said. It will be used to purchase critical equipment for “Ukrenergo”.

This should help strengthen grid stability and increase electricity imports from Europe.

On January 29, Germany also increased emergency energy support to Ukraine this winter to €120 million.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.