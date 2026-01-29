Germany increases energy support to Ukraine to €120 million

Germany has increased emergency energy support to Ukraine this winter to €120 million.

This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko and the German Embassy in Ukraine.

The assistance includes the transfer of modern cogeneration plants, modular boiler houses, solar stations, and other equipment to provide Ukrainian cities with light and heat.

On January 28, German Ambassador Heiko Thoms handed over the first two cogeneration plants for Kyiv. They will provide heat and electricity to 86 000 Kyiv residents.

In the coming weeks, 41 more cogeneration plants with a total capacity of 40.8 MW and 76 modular boiler houses will arrive in Ukraine, which will allow reaching millions of people across the country.

The emergency support package will also include 300 solar stations, 375 battery storage units for backup power supply, 15 mobile hybrid generators, 10 pellet heating systems, and 45 units of construction equipment for urgent repairs.

This month, Germany allocated another €60 million for humanitarian needs and €167 million for the Ukraine Energy Support Fund.

