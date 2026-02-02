Ukrainian troops struck Russian command posts and ammunition depots in occupied territories

On the night of February 2, the Ukrainian military attacked a number of Russian army facilities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In particular, near Kurakhivka in the Donetsk region, two Russian command posts were under attack — at the regimental and divisional levels, as well as an ammunition depot that supplied units of the Russian army.

In addition, Ukrainian troops struck Russian drone control points near Uspenivka and Hulyaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Russian losses are being clarified.

The day before, Ukrainian troops also attacked a Russian repair base and UAV control points in the occupied Donetsk region and on the territory of the Russian Federation.

