On the night of February 1, Ukrainian troops attacked a repair base of a unit from the engineering and sapper regiment of the Russian army in Zaporizhzhia.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports this.

Also under attack at night were a UAV control point and a Russian command and observation post near Myrnohrad, in the Donetsk region.

In addition, yesterday, Ukrainian troops struck targets on Russian territory — a UAV control point in the Kursk region and a manpower concentration point near Bryansk.

On January 31, Ukrainian troops also struck air defense systems, drone control points, and Russian troops in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and in the Bryansk region of Russia.

