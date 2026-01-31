Ukrainian troops attacked several Russian drone control points

Ukrainian troops struck air defenses, drone control points, and Russian troops.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Luhansk region, near Kamyanka, a Russian Tor-M1 air defense system was under attack.

In the Donetsk region, near Poltavka, the military attacked the command post of the Russian motorized rifle regiment, and in the area of Chasiv Yar, the positions of the Russian troops.

In the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region, a drone control point in Rivnopillia, a supply depot in Voskresenka, and Russian military positions in several settlements were destroyed.

In the Bryansk region of Russia, a UAV control point near Sluchovsk was hit.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.