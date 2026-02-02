Five suspects in supplying goods to Russian defense companies detained in Germany

German law enforcement officers have detained five suspects in the creation of a criminal organization that, in circumvention of EU sanctions, supplied goods to Russian defense enterprises.

This was reported by the German Federal Prosecutorʼs Office.

Those detained include citizens of Germany, Ukraine and Russia. Five other suspects are also under investigation and remain at large.

Law enforcement officers have established that since the beginning of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the suspects have been using a front company in Lübeck to purchase goods and export them to the Russian Federation in circumvention of sanctions.

The final recipients were at least 24 Russian defense enterprises subject to sanctions.

In total, the defendants have since organized around 16,000 shipments worth at least €30 million. The investigating judge issued an order to seize assets worth this amount.

At the end of December 2025, the EU Council extended sanctions against Russia until July 31, 2026. These restrictions were first introduced in 2014, following the illegal annexation of Crimea, and since February 2022 they have been significantly expanded in response to Russiaʼs full-scale invasion.

