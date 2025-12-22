The EU Council extended economic sanctions against Russia for six months

The EU Council has extended sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine for another six months, until July 31, 2026.

This is stated in a release on the website of the Council of the EU.

These restrictions were first introduced in 2014 after the illegal annexation of Crimea, and since February 2022 they have been significantly expanded in response to Russiaʼs full-scale invasion.

They currently include restrictions on trade, finance, energy, technology and dual-use goods, industry, transport and luxury goods. They also cover: a ban on the import or transfer of offshore crude oil and certain petroleum products from Russia to the EU, the exclusion of certain Russian banks from the SWIFT system and a broadcasting ban in the EU of certain Russian propaganda media.

As long as the illegal actions of the Russian Federation continue to violate fundamental norms of international law, in particular the prohibition on the use of force, it is appropriate that all measures introduced by the EU remain in force and that additional measures be taken if necessary.

Since the Russian invasion, the European Union has imposed 19 sanctions packages against the country. The latest, introduced in October, includes a ban on the import of liquefied gas from Russia and strengthens the ban on transactions with “Rosneft” and “Gazpromneft”.

